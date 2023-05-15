Battling some smoke for the middle of the week

Wildfires are burning in SW Canada. That smoke has been confined to areas to our north so far. But that gate allowing it into Minnesota is opening. Northern Minnesota will deal with it this evening into Tuesday. But a cold front pushing through will bring it further southward. We’ll begin noticing it on Tuesday night and the filter on the sky Wednesday. Those susceptible to Air Quality will likely notice the change.

The highest concentration will be seen on Wednesday locally, with it trying to disperse a bit more Thursday and Friday.