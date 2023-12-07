Back to reality as temperatures cool off this weekend lasting into next week

The push of mild December weather will be brief as temperatures will return to near average this weekend lasting into next week.

Cold Canadian air will once again find itself descending south over the area by the start of the weekend as high temperatures will be back to near average in the low-to-mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Night lows will be in the teens and 20s.

The chilly air will carry over through the middle of next week with little fluctutation.

There are signs that toward the second half of the week, more mild air will once again build back in with temperatures returning to the 40s.