Avoiding the big systems
The big systems in the Midwest into early next week look to largely avoid Minnesota and Iowa. For the time being, our Spring Thaw looks to continue. We’ll bounce around a bit from the 30s and 40s. One of the warmer days ahead is actually Friday. A mostly sunny sky and temps in the mid/upper 40s are expected.
On Saturday, a large system slips by harmlessly to our southeast. We’ll only see a few clouds. Sunday, another ripple slips by on our southern edge. North Iowa stands the best chance to pick up a few flakes. Early next week is spent free from precip.
Wednesday and Thursday look to bring rain back to the region. Along a potent cold front, the temperatures should start to dip Thursday afternoon and we’ll be colder into early next week.