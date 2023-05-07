April Showers Bring May Flowers

With plenty of rain throughout the month of April and warmer weather FINALLY becoming consistent, many are looking to start planting flowers (if they haven’t already). Well, it will be a good time to get flowers planted over the next couple days.

The best plan of action would be waiting until later this week to water the flowers, as the scattered nature of the thunderstorm cells the rest of the weekend could leave some communities without enough water for their plants. Not to mention, there is some potential for hail with the storms Sunday night (which could damage or kill the flowers). Bottom line, Monday afternoon or later this week would be ideal for planting flowers. Lows do get down into the 50s most of the week, so make sure the type of flower you plant can handle those temperatures.