Another storm system on the way for Sunday

Snowfall totals from Friday morning’s clipper ended up in the 1-3″ range for many in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A larger storm system is set to start affecting the Midwest beginning Sunday, lasting until Tuesday morning. This one will bring a wide variety of conditions from snow to rain and a bit of a mix in-between.

For Saturday, look for sunshine to start the day with clouds increasing in the late morning through afternoon. A line of snow looks to move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Saturday evening to very early Sunday morning. This first push will bring only light amounts of snow, although it will be capable of making things slick Saturday night.

Sunday’s storm system will have a big effect on the region with heavy snow for some in the Dakotas to Minnesota and Iowa. In southeast Minnesota and north-central to northeast Iowa, snow will begin falling by the lunch hour Sunday continuing into Sunday night. Snow will change to rain Sunday evening to early Monday morning. The exact timing of that changeover is still in question and will have a significant effect on snowfall totals. This will be a more typical spring storm system, not a classic winter storm. Snow will be heavy at times Sunday afternoon and rain will continue through Monday with warmer air moving in. Temperatures will drop Tuesday and a few, lingering snow showers remain possible early Tuesday.