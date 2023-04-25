Another Soggy Stretch On The Way
I can’t stress it enough, enjoy the dry time while it is here! Back-to-back storm systems will bring back the daily chances for rain starting Thursday, and lasting into the first part of next week. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday, with the steady rain taking over Friday & again on Saturday. Rain and yes snow showers will be possible Sunday & Monday mornings (snow showers), as morning lows dip down into the lower 30s! Accumulating snow isn’t of concern, but the rain is for the river levels. Look for another light soak, in the 1-2″ range for storm-total (5 day) rainfall for the area. Even though we are talking about a soggy stretch, we will see some dry time now & then through this 5 day soggy stretch.