Another long stretch of mild weather ahead

Thanks to cloud cover remaining stubborn Monday morning, temperatures have remained seasonably cold to start the week and will remain so through Tuesday. We can expect a good dose of sunshine again Tuesday with a few thin, high clouds moving through in the afternoon to evening. A front moving in out of Canada is going to shift the winds tonight and keep Tuesday’s highs in the mid to upper-20s.

The majority of this week will remain nice and sunny with temperatures getting another boost starting Wednesday. Highs will return to the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon and 40s make a comeback starting Thursday. A weak system moving through the region late this week will cloud up Friday but have minimal impact on temperatures as highs remain the mid-40s Friday afternoon.

The weekend ahead looks to remain quiet and cool with temperatures running above average but below record territory. As of right now, there are no substantial storm systems on the horizon that would have the potential of offering up some snow.