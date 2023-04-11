An Early Taste of Summer

After 159 days, we finally, officially, reached 70° (74° actual high) or better at the Rochester Int’l Airport on Monday. And the warm-up doesn’t stop there, as we are pushing 80° for the middle of this week, today included!

The better chance for widespread 80s will be Wednesday, with many record high temperatures for April 12 in jeopardy. 82° is the record high temp for Tuesday, with 81° the record for Wednesday. We will likely fall just shy of records Tuesday, however that goal looks to be achieved Wednesday. Another round of upper 70s & a few more lower 80s are in store for Thursday, before we see a drastic drop in temperatures for/over the weekend.

Sunny skies & quiet weather will stay put during the warm spell Tue-Thu, with our next weather-maker arriving later on Friday. This will be responsible for late-day t-storms Friday, and chilly rain showers over the weekend. The tumbling temps may lead to a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain late Saturday, into Sunday morning.