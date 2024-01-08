ALERT DAY: Tuesday to bring snow, gusty winds

Winter 2024 is about to arrive a strong winter storm has its eye on the area with snow and gusty winds expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Alerts are in effect for all of the ABC 6 Weather First area beginning Monday night and lasting until early Wednesday morning.

A storm will track northeast from the Texas panhandle to near the St. Louis area and south of Chicago, putting our area on the cold, wintry side of the storm.

Snow will begin to develop Monday evening and from move south-to-north, overspreading the entire area overnight into Tuesday morning. Roads will become slick so take extra caution and plan ahead for the morning commute. Snow will continue throughout the day before tapering off from west-to-east by later afternoon and evening.

In all, total snow accumulations of 2-6″ is likely for most, however parts of far southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa may receive 6-10″ with higher amounts near a foot possible.

The wind will also ramp up late morning into the afternoon with gusts up 35 mph possible at times which may lead to blowing and drifting snow especially in open, rural areas.