Active weather pattern setting up, multiple chances for snow

After a relatively quiet December, the month of January is looking to be far different as an active weather pattern is setting up which will lead to multiple chances for snow in the coming days.

A cold front will drop south through the area on Wednesday leading to the chance of a brief light snow shower or flurries.

Quiet weather is expected Thursday into Saturday before the next system brings the chance for additional light snow Saturday night. Minor accumulations of 0.5″ or less are possible.

A major storm system will develop in the Monday night to Tuesday night timeframe and track somewhere across the Midwest and possibly bring some snow to the ABC 6 Weather First Area. However, there still remains a high degree of uncertainty on the track and evolution of the storm and where any heavy snow may fall. Expect the finer details to get ironed out heading into the weekend as it gets closer, and more data is sampled as the storm moves onshore over the west coast.

More systems crossing the region could bring additional snow chances to the area toward the second half of next week followed by much colder weather as some Arctic air looks to drift south.