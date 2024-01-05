Active, colder pattern ahead

Winter 2024 is about to come alive as an active and colder weather pattern lies ahead.

A couple weak systems will pass through the area this weekend leading to the chance for occasional light snow beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday night before a cold front passes resulting in a quiet Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected to be light with most areas seeing around 0.5″ or less.

A strong storm will develop and track through the lower Mississippi River Valley in the Monday to Wednesday timeframe. The storm and bulk of the heavy snow will track southeast of the area, however there is still some uncertainty on the exact track of the system as a wobble northward would bring snow into the ABC 6 Weather First area. Details are expected to get ironed out and a clearer picture of the storm track when it makes it onshore on Saturday and better data can be sampled.

Another system may bring snow back to the area Thursday and Friday with another on its heels for the second half of next weekend. Further details will be ironed out on each as it gets closer.

One thing that is more certain is Arctic air is looming. Much colder weather is expected late next week into the third week of January as high temperatures will only manage the single digits and teens and night lows may fall below-zero. More to come as it gets closer.