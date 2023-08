(ABC 6 News) – This week’s ABC 6 Certified Weather Lab assistant are Phillip and Theo. These guys not only did the Shaving Cream Cloud experiment, the also did the Dancing Raisins experiment along with the Exploding Zip-Lock Bags!

These guys truly have some great scientific minds and have bright futures ahead of them!

Congratulations on being chosen and your prize from Whimzy! will be on its way to you soon!