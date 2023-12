Congrats to Michael Zepeda from Byron Elementary School as this weeks Certified Weather Lab Assistant!

(ABC 6 News) – This week’s ABC 6 Certified Weather Lab assistant is Michael Zepeda, a student at Byron Elementary School.

Michael did the Exploding Zip-lock Bag experiment! To view all the Weather Lab experiments, CLICK HERE.

Congratulations on being chosen and your prize from Whimzy! will be on its way to you soon!