A Windy & Warm Wednesday
We are tracking a very windy & warm Wednesday, with record high temperatures looking likely for many areas! Look for highs then to soar into the lower & middle 80s, thanks to the sunshine & SW breeze, gusting around 40 mph at times. Not only will we be likely setting record high temperatures for April 12, but this will also mark the one year anniversary of the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the community of Taopi. There were in total 6 tornadoes that day throughout the Weather First Area.