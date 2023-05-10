A Warmer Wednesday!

We are really going to feel the warmer air from here on out, as highs return to the middle & upper 70s this afternoon. Skies will remain generally sunny, with a few clouds popping up, due to the daytime heating this afternoon. An isolated shower/t-shower will be possible as the result, with our rain chances increasing later in the evening/overnight.

Having said that, a stray shower or t-shower will be possible as we go through the early stages of Thursday, with the rain & rumble chance going up Thursday night-Friday. This will lead into a soggier stretch as we go into & through our Mother’s Day Weekend.

Scattered storms are expected throughout the day Friday, with a few stronger storms possible south of I-90. Saturday will be starting out overall quiet, with a stray shower or two, only for the t-storm chances to return for the afternoon & evening. Please keep a watchful eye to the sky & the forecast if you have any fishing plans for the MN Fishing Opener Saturday! This storm chance will keep our Mother’s Day a bit soggy, especially early on, with the rain gradually wrapping up throughout the day.

Highs are staying relatively mild during this stretch, with highs “cooling” back to the mid 60s on Mother’s Day. Not to worry though, 70s & dry weather look to return early next week.