A Taste of Summer Tuesday
It was 159 days between our last 70° or better day & the most recent one. That trend is now over, with the door open for the summer air to move into the Weather First Area. The summer vibe is in full-swing for the week, as highs soar to the upper 70s & lower 80s Tuesday afternoon. While it’s going to feel like summer, we won’t be tracking any summer-like storms for the area, as our weather remains pretty breezy, but quiet. Speaking of summer-like storms, our next Skywarn Severe Weather Spotter training is going to be held Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 at the Featherlite Center over at the Howard Co. Fairgrounds in Cresco!