A Split Weekend
We are going to start the weekend off on a good note, with comfortable air & sunny skies Friday into Saturday. Sunshine starts out Saturday, and with a light south wind, we are going to see highs return to the lower 80s as well. This is ahead of a cold front, bringing in a round of evening showers and storms for Saturday, with any storms Saturday remaining below severe limits. This system will be a slow-mover, keeping the shower chance in place throughout Sunday, allowing for temperatures to cool off to the lower 70s Sunday.