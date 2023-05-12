A Soggy & Stormy Weekend For Mom
It is a busy weekend with many outdoor plans in place, thanks to the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener held in Mankato Saturday, the Med City Marathon in Rochester also on Saturday, the Letter Carrie’s Food Drive Saturday, and of course Mother’s Day on Sunday. Storms remain in the forecast throughout Saturday, especially for the afternoon & evening. Please keep this in mind if you are heading out to do any of these events, as the storms later Saturday could be strong to severe. Severe storms aren’t a concern on Mother’s Day, however we will be starting out a bit soggy with early-day showers slowly wrapping up by the evening.