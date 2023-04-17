A see-saw battle with temps

Snow doesn’t stand a chance against temps in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday. Full sunshine is out and most will consider this a beautiful Spring Day.

Rain is on the way Wednesday. All day, showers will be possible. A few thunderstorms will also rise from the south as a warm front draws near. A couple stronger storms over north Iowa are possible where temperatures rise into the 60s again. Hail and wind would be the trouble factors. The higher severe risk is still most likely well southwest of our area.

Rain continues Thursday as temperatures drop. A few more snowflakes are possible Friday. This round doesn’t look too promising for accumulation. Temperatures remain cool for Saturday.