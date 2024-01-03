A more active January ahead

December was a lackluster month for storms and snow, but that looks to change in January as multiple systems will lead to the chance for snow in the coming days.

A cold front sliding through the area on Saturday night will lead to the chance for light snow which may produce minor accumulations of 0.5″ or less.

A stronger winter storm will track across the Midwest in the Monday night to Tuesday night timeframe which may also bring snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area. However, there is still a high degree of uncertainty on the exact track of the storm which is crucial in determining where any snow, and heavy snow, may fall. A better idea of the storms track and further details will be ironed out this weekend as it gets closer and more data is available.

Another system tracking through the region may bring more snow to the area next Thursday. The exact details of the storms evolution remain uncertain at this point and will become clearer next week.