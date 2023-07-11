A Little Soggy For Our Weekly Events
We have been hoping for a forecast like the rest of the week is looking, daily chances for showers & storms. A few of our outside events could see impacts from the rain & rumble chances, which will include the Honkers games at Mayo Field this week, Wind Down Wednesday in Albert Lea, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea, and Friday Night LIVE in Mason City. Keep an eye to the sky and the umbrella with you, as all of these events could see rain interrupt them at times.