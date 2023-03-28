A Little of Everything Thursday – Saturday

The Weather First Team continues to track a large-scale storm system as we wrap up March & start April this week & up-coming weekend. This storm will be responsible for a light soaking rain Thursday & Friday, as well as a few rumbles of thunder during this time. A warm front moving north will be watched closely for the potential for a few stronger storms Friday, however that chance as of Tuesday, continues to look best just to the S/SE of the Weather First Area. Should this front slide a little farther north, it will bring that strong storm chance with it into parts of NE IA, possibly extreme SE MN. Upwards of a half of an inch to an inch of rain is possible by Friday evening. This soaking rain & rumble chance will be followed by the chance for snow Friday evening into Saturday morning. It’s too early to talk specific details on how much snow we may see out of this system, however accumulations will be possible for the area.