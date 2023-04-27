A few rounds of showers + a snowflake

Showers on back to back days won’t provide a ton of rainfall but will be enough to take folks indoors. The first arrives Friday afternoon and pushes east across the area through evening. The next round arrives Saturday in a similar timeframe. Continued showers are more likely on our eastern edge for Sunday and with temperatures by then rather chilly, a few snowflakes will try to mix in. As for how much you’ll see in the gauge? Only around 1/4″ total out of the 3 days combined.

Temperatures are looking mild to start Friday. We’ll hit the low 60s early before readings fall during the afternoon as that rain swipes across the region. Highs on Saturday will be near 50 and Sunday closer to the low 40s!

Next week does get a rebound. It’s a bit uncertain as to the arrival of 60s being Wednesday or Thursday but either way, we should get there regardless. A welcomed nice stretch is ahead.