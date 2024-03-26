A few more flurries, then clearing up

After switching between snow and rain on Sunday and Monday respectively, then switching back to snow for Tuesday, we are seeing the end of this system in our area. A few more snow showers will remain possible just past sunset, but don’t expect much beyond a dusting of snow the rest of this evening.

Overall, driving should not present too many challenges Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The only thing is temperatures will cool off during the overnight, so that will cause some slick spots to pop up for the Wednesday morning commute. In other places, roads will be dried up. Otherwise, the rain and snow are long wrapped up by this point.

We will be entering a chilly period these next couple days. Lows will be in the teens both Wednesday and Thursday morning, but we will also have wind chills in the single digits.

As for precipitation, our next rain chance is late Friday into Saturday when temperatures get more seasonal again. Next week presents another rain and snow mix, but this one is not aiming to bring the same precipitation amounts or impacts as of now.