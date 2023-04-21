A Few Flakes With Friday’s Chill

The two-day soaking rain is over, with most of the Weather First Area seeing 1-2″ in our rain gauges. Our Friday is starting our pretty quiet, with clouds returning throughout the day. Pockets of very light rain, mixing in a few snowflakes at times, will be common, as moisture wraps around the storm system that brought us the soaking rain the last two days.

Temperatures are chilly today, enough to support the snow chances at times, as highs only top our in the lower 40s. We should be closer to 58° for a high temperature this time of the year!

The light snow stays in the forecast heading into Saturday morning, but it won’t add up to much more than a half of an inch, to an inch in the grassy & elevated surfaces. Any snow we see in these areas will melt away this weekend very quickly, as we are back in the middle 40s for highs, with sunshine.

The slow warm-up continues early next week, going from the lower 50s Monday to the upper 50s by Thursday. The long-range models continue to differ on our mid-week rain chance, but for now, we’ll be keeping it in place for the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.