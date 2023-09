We are now in the final week before the Fall Equinox next Saturday. For the final week of Summer, it’s going to feel like it. We won’t come close to breaking any records, but we will be up around 80°F the majority of the work week. We’ll cool off just in time for the first day of Fall.

Rain takes a break on Sunday too after the scattered showers from Friday and the isolated thunderstorms in Fillmore and Howard Counties on Saturday.