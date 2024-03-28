A bit milder, more clouds, a few sprinkles going into the weekend

Randy Brock KAALTV
The slow climb back to more seasonable, spring weather continues to wrap up the week with a boost in temperatures. There is a weak wave of low pressure moving in Friday which will bring an increase in clouds and a few, light showers late in the day Friday.

With a clear sky and light wind going into Friday morning, temperatures will drop back to the lower 20s and upper teens by daybreak Friday. Winds will pick up a bit by Friday afternoon, helping to boost temperatures back to the upper 40s to around 50 by Friday afternoon. There will be a mostly cloudy sky, southeasterly breeze, and a few light showers late Friday.

Easter weekend will remain seasonably mild with highs in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday. While there’s a chance of light rain on Sunday, it will be isolated and we shouldn’t see any showers until the evening. Other than it being a bit cool Sunday, it will be a fine day to be outside so don’t cancel your plans for an Easter egg hunt.

A more robust storm system will affect the region Monday into Tuesday morning. It will be a bit cooler early next week with rain likely on Monday and a rain/snow mix Monday night into Tuesday morning. After that storm system departs, temperatures will return to the 50s for highs from Wednesday into next weekend.