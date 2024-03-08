A beautifully bright, spring weekend ahead

Clouds will continue to decrease Friday night, and we’re in for a lot of blue sky this weekend into the start of next week. Temperatures will start off chilly, and milder air will make a return in the second half of the weekend.

Saturday through Sunday morning, cooler air remains in place and highs will struggle to get out of the 30s Saturday. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest Saturday into Sunday morning, keeping the air a bit closer to the norm for this time of the year. Winds will shift late Sunday morning, becoming southwesterly, bumping highs closer to 50° by Sunday afternoon.

Winds will continue to deliver warmer air to us into the start of next week and highs will make their way back to record levels. With the combination of sunshine, a ridge of high pressure overhead, and a southwest wind, temperatures will reach the mid-60s Monday afternoon. It will remain nearly as warm Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping us in the running for some more record highs.

Precipitation will continue to be sparse for now, unfortunately, as quiet weather continues through most of next week. A storm system may have an impact on the region late in the week, but its track is uncertain this far in advance.