80s for another day

Friday will mark the third consecutive day of 80s for Rochester, should we make it. For some communities it will be four days in a row. Reaching three consecutive 80° days is no easy feat in April. In fact, for Rochester, it has not ever happened this early in the season. Though… for the later stages of April it has happened on 12 occasions.

So 80s are back. The same breezy wind is in place. The same sunshine too. But this will be the final day of the mild streak.

Records should be safe. They’re up in the upper end of the 80s and our temperatures should remain sufficiently below.