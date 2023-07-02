4th of July “Fireworks”

Currently, there are thunderstorms in the forecast later in the day on Tuesday and heading into Wednesday. It is too early to tell exactly how much rainfall we could get or the exact hours, but signs are pointing to later in the day Tuesday as people are preparing for and watching fireworks.

In addition, these storms present the possibility of strong to severe weather. If we were to reach this point, high winds would be the biggest threat along with large hail. Make sure to stay updated on air and online heading up to 4th of July festivities as we know more!!