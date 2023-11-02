Veterans Day
Veterans Day is next Saturday, November 11.Here at Destination Bar-B-Q, we are thankful to all who have served and are serving. So, to honor all of you, we would like to invite you in to Destination Bar-B-Q to pick up your free bottle of Sweet Sauce O’ Mine BBQ sauce or a bottle of Pellet Envy Rub on Veterans Day.
