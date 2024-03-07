Spring Sizzle BBQ Bundle
Put more sizzle in your spring with our Spring Sizzle BBQ Bundle! With the purchase of either the Louisiana Grills Founders Premier 1200 or 800 series or the Pit Boss Navigator 1150 pellet grills you will receive a grill cover, this All-in-one tool, and a year’s worth of pellets FREE! This sale is for in-stock products only, so stop into Destination Bar-B-Q for the best selection.
Put more sizzle in your spring with our Spring Sizzle BBQ Bundle! With the purchase of either the Louisiana Grills Founders Premier 1200 or 800 series or the Pit Boss Navigator 1150 pellet grills you will receive a grill cover, this All-in-one tool, and a year’s worth of pellets FREE! This sale is for in-stock products only, so stop into Destination Bar-B-Q for the best selection.