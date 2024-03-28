Philly Cheesesteak recipe
On today's episode, we are going to make one of our favorite sandwiches, a Philly Cheesesteak. For this you will need thinly sliced ribeye steaks, butter, hoagie rolls, green bell peppers, white onions, cheese sauce and Rub Some Steak Steak Seasoning. Serve your hot and gooey toasted steak sandwiches with your favorite sides and enjoy.
On today’s episode, we are making one of our favorite sandwiches, a Philly Cheesesteak. For this you will need thinly sliced ribeye steaks, butter, hoagie rolls, green bell peppers, white onions, cheese sauce and Rub Some Steak Steak Seasoning. Serve your hot and gooey toasted steak sandwiches with your favorite sides and enjoy.