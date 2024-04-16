What the Tech? iPhone Photo Shortcuts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever taken a group shot with your phone and everyone in the picture wants you to text it to them?

First, they may want to see their appearance and pick one. You’re left sending a lot of different photos to a lot of different people.

There’s a reason no one wants to use their camera for a group photo. It’s too much work.

You’re going to love this shortcut.

If you haven’t used them before, Apple Shortcuts has its own app. Inside this app are free tools

to make things easier and one of my favorites is for sharing photos.

Here’s how to set it up:

Open the shortcuts app and tap on Gallery to see dozens of recommendations.

Scroll down to see “Photography” shortcuts, and select “Air Drop Photos”.

Tap the Plus sign to add it to your shortcuts.

You’ll find it anytime you open the Shortcuts app.

Any time you tap the shortcut, you’ll be asked to select the photos to share.

Pick the ones you want. Then, select “Airdrop”.

Nearby Friends who have iPhones will show up here and then just tap ‘share’ to send the pictures to their phone. And let them decide which one they want to keep.

If they don’t have an iPhone You can also share through Slack, Facebook Messenger, email, and WhatsApp.

If they do have an iPhone you can just place your phone on a table and everyone who wants the photos can just place their phones next to yours to have the photos transferred to their camera roll.

Another Shortcut you may find helpful is “Where was this taken? Once installed, tap the shortcut and select any photo from the camera roll. The shortcut will show you precisely where it was taken. It’ll even give you driving directions.

To make it even easier, you can add a widget for the shortcuts.

Scroll right from the home screen, then down to “edit”.

At the top of the screen tap the plus sign, then scroll through the options and look for “Shortcuts”.

You have a few options, to add a small widget of one shortcut, up to a shortcuts folder.

Apple will place the most-used shortcuts on the screen.

Add the Shortcut widget and then move it to the home screen.

Now all you have to do is tap on the shortcut you want to use. Once a shortcut is installed you can also ask Siri to use the shortcut by its name.