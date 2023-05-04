Pet of the Week: Bonzai & Tony

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Bonzai & Tony! The are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Tony was transferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society with some other dogs when another rescue needed help.

He’s as sweet as can be, and can’t wait to be in a home of his very own.

He’s a young chihuahua mix who would love to find a family who has some doggie friends for him to play with. He’s even temporarily lived with cats!

Tony loves going for car rides and spending time cuddled up on your lap. If this little guy is the one for you, apply online!

Tony is currently Heartworm Positive and is undergoing treatment for this. He will need to abide by activity restrictions for a few months during this treatment, and his family will need to get him to his scheduled appointments and give medications as directed. Paws and Claws will be covering the cost of this treatment.

Bonzai comes to us from the Mower County Humane Society. He is a middle-aged boy, about six-years-old, and is as sweet as can be!

He really likes attention, but doesn’t like to share that spotlight with other cats. He’s great with both kids and adults!

Bonzai also has the distinction of having a “corkscrew” tail! The vet guesses that it’s just the way he was born.

He is neutered and current on vet work, if you’re interested in bringing him home, apply online!