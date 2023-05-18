Pet of the Week: Thor & Bloom

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Thor and Bloom! They are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Thor from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester is a very handsome fella with a unique trait, he’s deaf!

Thor was found out on his own and was never claimed and is now looking for his perfect forever family! He is estimated to be around 2 years old.

Since he is deaf, Thor will need an adoptive family who is committed to working on basic training with hand signals, and who has a fenced in yard so he can safely run around and sniff and play. He seems to like other dogs, but being deaf he cannot always pick up on their ques if they are irritated or done playing, so it will be best to supervise him with doggie friends until they are comfortable with each other.

If you think Thor is the one for you, apply online!

Thor (left) and Bloom (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Bloom from the Mower County Humane Society in Austin has been featured as our Pet of the Week before, but she is still looking for her forever home!

She is a black lab mix, and active with a bit of a shy-side. Bloom is very loving and knows commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘lay down,’ but can still benefit from some basic training!

Bloom will need plenty of exercise to keep her happy and does best with adults!

If you think Bloom is the girl for you, apply online!