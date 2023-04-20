Pet of the Week: Meatball & Kevin

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Meatball and Kevin!

Meatball is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week, this handsome hunk will steal your heart (and likely your spot on the couch too).

He’s a big boy, and would do best in a home with previous large dog experience.

Meatball has lived with other dogs in the past, but tends to get jealous, and may do best in a home where he is the center of attention.

Meatball is a very smart boy who knows a lot of commands, is easy on a leash, and loves car rides!

Kevin (left) and Meatball (right) are this week's Pet(s) of the Week.

His adoption fee is $350, if you’re interested in meeting him, click here!

Meet Kevin, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Kevin was rescued from the Austin City Pound last fall, and when no one came forward to claim him, he was due to be euthanized.

Now, he’s enjoying his time at MCHS and is looking for his forever home!

Kevin is about 2-3 years old, is house trained, and very friendly!

His adoption fee is $50, if you’re interested in bringing Kevin home, click here!