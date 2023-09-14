Pet of the Week: Karol & Lion

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Lion, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Lion, unfortunately, has a sad story; he was abandoned with his three canine housemates when his owners moved and left them behind.

He is a very sweet, soulful dog who loves everybody.

Dogs are very forgiving creatures, and Lion is no different. He offers a gentle wag to his tail, welcoming a pat on the head and scratch behind his ears.

He’s about 2-years-old; very loving and ready for his forever home.

If you are wanting to give a loyal dog the lifelong care and attention he deserves, you can find more adoption information on the PCHS website.

Meet Karol, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This beautiful girl loves people, and can sometimes be a bit sassy with other cats.

Karol has a calm purr-sonality so she will warm up to other animals over time.

She is best suited for a family with older kids.

Karol is spayed and up-to-date on her vet work, if you think she’s the cat for you, you can find more adoption information on the MCHS website.