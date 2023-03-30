Pet of the Week: Buster and Dani

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Buster and Dani. They are this weeks Pet(s) of the Week!

Buster comes to us from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

Buster (Credit: Paws and Claws Humane Society)

Buster is a 3-year-old male hound dog. He’s a loving and gentle sweetheart and is good with other dogs. He will serenade you with his voice. He is always up for an adventure. He loves walks, and with hound dogs known for their strong sense of smell, he may want to stop to smell the grass, flowers, hydrant, and more, but that’s what’s beautiful about hounds.

Buster has been known to climb 6 foot fences so something to keep in mind when adopting him.

Buster is available for adoption for a $350 fee and a $30 chip fee.

If Buster sounds like your kind of pal, apply HERE.

Buster (left) and Dani (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Dani comes to us from the Mower County Humane Society. She is a mix of Australian and English shepherd and is estimated to be 4 to 5-years-old.

Dani (Credit: Mower County Humane Society)

Dani does take some time to warm up to new people, but once she does, she is a sweet gal and is very affectionate. She’s obedient, protective, playful and loves her toys.

Dani was adopted for many months and then recently returned after her person suffered a debilitating injury and could no longer keep her.

She would do best in an experienced adult and teens only home. A person who is very familiar with herding breeds and their personalities would be ideal.

Dani has been vet checked and spayed. Her adoption fee is $125.

For more information on Dani, CLICK HERE.