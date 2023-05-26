Pet of the Week: Ace

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Ace! He is the Pet of the Week from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

Ace is very handsome coonhound mix! He came to PCHS with his siblings Bailey, Gypsy, and Jazz, and they are all looking for their forever homes. Ace is 6-years-old.

Ace will do best in a home that understands the Hound breed. Ace is also quite talented with a LOVELY singing voice. He can really belt it out when they want, so to be respectful of neighbors, he probably should not go into a home with shared walls.

True to the Hound breed, Ace will follow his nose if he catches a scent, a fenced yard is recommended. We recommend a fenced yards to help keep them home, and safe!

The four hounds all get along and could be adopted into homes together, or if you are looking for a friend for your current dog, they are open to making new friends as well! Jazz and Gypsy play well together since they are younger. Bailey is Gyspy’s mom, so they love each other. Ace is friends with all of them, but is a similar speed to Bailey.

Are you looking for a Hound or two to join your family? Apply online!