6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, What To Buy in May 2023

(ABC 6 News) – You may be excited to hear that May is a month full of opportunities to save big on top-rated products.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“Early this month, look for Mother’s Day sales on tech devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers,” Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports said.

Surprise mom with something she can groove to during the warmer months ahead.

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker is as low as $163.98 at Amazon.

And if she’s more into feeling the burn these days, get her a fitness tracker that won’t disappoint.

The Fitbit Luxe is as low as $89.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon. In CR’s water immersion test, this top-rated fitness tracker passed the manufacturer’s claim of 164 feet for 10 minutes.

“Memorial Day is one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. Once we get a little bit closer to the middle of the month, start searching for sales on that refrigerator or mattress you’ve had your eye on — you’re bound to find savings that will be worth the wait,” Gordon said.

While you wait for that mattress of your dreams, why not up your grill game?

This Monument Gas Grill is as low as $652 at Wayfair.

CR says this is not only a good large grill for the money but it’s also one of the highest-scoring gas grills in its ratings.

And finally, score a deal on a top-rated blender.

The Vitamix ONE blender is as low as $129.95 at Wayfair.

This blender aces CR’s tests in pureeing and making smoothies, A healthy way to start the month!