Zumbrota Police Dept. raising awareness for suicide prevention month for fallen officer

(ABC 6 News) – While Sept. typically marks the start of fall, it also marks the beginning of ‘suicide prevention month’ and the Zumbrota Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to honor one of its own.

Retired officer and Zumbrota firefighter, Gary Schroeder Jr., committed suicide back in April after an ongoing battle with PTSD.

While officers and first responders around the state mourned his loss, they are hoping to raise awareness for mental health this month.

Friends and family of Schroeder are asking people to join and support ‘The Invisible Wounds Project’ with a virtual walk for Schroeder.

All you have to do is sign up and walk 30 miles in honor of Schroeder to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

According to The Invisible Wounds Project, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among first responders.

