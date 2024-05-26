Winners announced in North Iowa Band Festival

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Chamber of Commerce announced the award winners and royalty for the 85th North Iowa Band Festival on Sunday.

This year’s Band Festival King and Queen were Titan Pearson from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School and Emily Jane McLaughlin from Clear Lake High School.

The Marching Band awards winners are:

Northwood-Kensett High School for Class 1A

Lake Mills for Class 2A

Forest City for Class 3A

In the parade competition, the Grand Marshal awards for the parade entry with the best use of the festival theme “All-American Band Festival” went to:

CURRIES in 1st place

Randy’s Adventures/Project Based Learning in 2nd place

NSB Bank in 3rd place

The Mr. Toot awards for the entry with the most originality, artistic quality, and well-crafted design, based on a theme of their choice went to:

First Citizens Bank in 1st place

Window World of Mason City in 2nd place

Cargill Protein & North Iowa Community Credit Union tied for 3rd place

The carnival and concessions will open at noon on both Sunday and Monday in Downtown Mason City, weather permitting.

The carnival will hold “Wrist Band Days” on both days, providing unlimited rides for $20 each day.