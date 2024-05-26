North Iowa Bandfest celebrates 85 years

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City kicked off the North Iowa Bandfest on Saturday to celebrate the region’s rich musical heritage.

The theme for this year’s Bandfest was 80’s rewind, the time of big hair and even bigger and bolder music.

The city served as the inspiration for Mason City native Meredith Willson’s musical “The Music Man.”

It’s that heritage that the event, and the city’s residents celebrate. One Iowa native, Pam Wirtjes, said “I think I’ve been to every one of them.”

The event featured a marching band competition, with the Lake Mills High School marching band taking home the title of champion.

There was also a weekend-long carnival and craft fair, featuring several local acts who took the stage to make music of their own.

One local musician, Cody Fedeler, stated “it’s one of the best things that we do all year every year, and I think just celebrating music traditions of this town is something that’s really important.”

The North Iowa Bandfest will continue throughout the weekend.