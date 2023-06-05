Suspect in Owatonna murder investigation has first appearance in court; held at $500,000 bail

(ABC 6 News) – The man accused of killing a woman in Owatonna last week had his first appearance in Steele County court Monday, the judge setting his bail for half a million dollars.

Jason Lee Horner, 38, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm from an ineligible person.

Judge Karen Duncan set Horner’s unconditional bail at $500,000 dollars. His conditional bail has been set at $250,000 and would require Horner to submit to substance testing three times per week, require 24/7 GPS monitoring, and not leave the state without notifying the court.

Horner has been accused of killing 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor, who is a mother of one.

Schnoor’s body was found underneath the I-35 bypass in Owatonna on Tuesday. According to officials with Steele County court, Horner was eventually apprehended on Sunday.

RELATED: Owatonna murder suspect arrested Sunday morning

Judge Duncan told the courtroom that Horner’s pre-trial evaluation puts Horner at a high risk to public safety, due to factors like his history of chemical use, unstable employment, unstable housing and other prior assault convictions.

Judge Duncan also revealed that in 2018, Horner violated a restraining order against Schnoor.

In court Tuesday, Horner, a father of three children, appeared via Zoom which according to Judge Duncan is typical with in-custody hearings.

The mother of Schnoor attended virtually as well.

Five deputies with the Steele County Sheriff’s Department were also present.

The penalty for second-degree murder if convicted carries a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Horner’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 29 at 10 a.m.