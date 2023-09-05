Shots fired at Olmsted County fairgrounds

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a new shooting over Labor Day weekend.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers responded to the Olmsted County Fairgrounds at about 10:07 p.m. Sept. 2, after learning that there was a fight and shots had been fired.

Moilanen said several Quinceanera parties were being held at the same time Saturday.

When police arrived, a crowd of people ages 15-20 allegedly stopped fighting and dispersed.

Witnesses described hearing three shots fired, and a 2013 Volkswagon was hit with a bullet that penetrated the car’s radiator.

No injuries were reported.

Moilanen said police received a description of a single shooting suspect Saturday, but it was too generic to lead to a specific person.

There were no arrests and the incident remains under investigation.