Shots fired at Olmsted County fairgrounds
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a new shooting over Labor Day weekend.
According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers responded to the Olmsted County Fairgrounds at about 10:07 p.m. Sept. 2, after learning that there was a fight and shots had been fired.
Moilanen said several Quinceanera parties were being held at the same time Saturday.
When police arrived, a crowd of people ages 15-20 allegedly stopped fighting and dispersed.
Witnesses described hearing three shots fired, and a 2013 Volkswagon was hit with a bullet that penetrated the car’s radiator.
No injuries were reported.
Moilanen said police received a description of a single shooting suspect Saturday, but it was too generic to lead to a specific person.
There were no arrests and the incident remains under investigation.