Monday Rochester rally to address 2nd Amendment concerns

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, republican lawmakers will join pro-gun advocates for a town hall in Rochester. Those with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus say it’s a chance to share their 2nd Amendment concerns with lawmakers.

With about a month left in the Minnesota legislative session, lawmakers are pushing to crack down on safer gun storage, and banning binary trigger devices. Bills some gun owners say aren’t fair.

“Instead of going after criminals, and prosecuting criminals, they always seem to go after the law-abiding people that aren’t going to break the laws, that are going to follow the laws, and they never seem to understand that or respect that,” says Gregory Kemple, the southern Minnesota Representative for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, and an organizer for Monday’s event.

Also on the legislative agenda, are tougher penalties on straw gun purchases. That’s when someone buys a gun for someone ineligible to buy or keep one themselves.

“Nothing that’s going through the legislature has nothing to do with taking away people’s second amendment rights. Right? Because we couldn’t do that. But I think the tragedy in Burnsville specifically earlier this year where we lost some of our amazing first responders,” said Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester.)

“We know that there is ways to prevent gun violence.”

Prevention those with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus say shouldn’t necessarily mean more laws.

“We’ve got so many of these laws on the books already. It’d be nice if they just enforced what we have on the books already. But they don’t do that,” Kemple added.

“I think that the government needs to focus considerably more on punishment of criminals and people that break our laws and put us in danger. Then they need to focus on law-abiding citizens who are just trying to focus and take care of their family and provide for themselves,” said Minnesota House District 25A candidate Ken Navitsky (R.)

Meanwhile, Rep. Hicks is staying positive lawmakers can find a solution.

“I’m confident we’re going to find a middle ground here that keeps Minnesotans safe.”

Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) provided ABC 6 News with the following statement.

“This year at the legislature we are working on legislation to prevent gun violence in our homes and communities. All of the proposals being discussed – safe storage requirements, mandatory reporting of stolen or lost firearms, and closing straw purchase loopholes – are popular, common-sense solutions that maintain the second amendment rights of Minnesotans.

“These proposals simply seek to keep our children safe and help law enforcement combat gun crime in our communities. As policymakers, we should listen to the vast majority of Minnesotans who are demanding action on gun violence and pass these common-sense proposals.”

Monday’s event is at 6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Eagle’s Club. Rep. Pam Altendorf (R), Sen. Steve Drazkowski (R), Rep. Duane Quam (R), and Minnesota House District 25A candidate Ken Navitsky (R) are set to be in attendance.

The legislative session is scheduled to end on May 22nd.