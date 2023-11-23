List: Thanksgiving stores open and closed, Black Friday opening times
(KSTP) – Many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving or have modified hours. Here is a list to help you plan where you can go on Thanksgiving and what time stores will open on Black Friday.
RELATED: SE MN places to spend Thanksgiving Day 2023
Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day
- Cub Foods: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- CVS: if open, hours vary by location
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Target
- Walmart
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Aldi
- Hy-Vee
- Lunds and Byerlys
- Kowalski’s
- Trader Joe’s
- Mall of America
- Best Buy
- Post Office
- UPS
- Fed Ex
- Walgreens
- CVS: if open, hours vary by location
Store Opening Hours on Black Friday
- Target: 6 a.m.
- Best Buy: 6 a.m.
- Cub Foods: 6 a.m.
- Lund’s & Byerlys: 6 a.m.
- Kowalski’s: 6 a.m. (with the exception of the Parkview location opening at 7 a.m.)
- CVS: Hours vary by location
- Mall of America: 7 a.m.
- Rosedale Mall: 8 a.m.
- Southdale Mall: 6 a.m.
- Ridgedale Mall: 9 a.m.
- Family Dollar: Hours vary by location