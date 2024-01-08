DeSantis, Haley campaign in Iowa as caucus draws near

ABC 6 NEWS — With the Iowa caucus just a week away, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley both made campaign stops in the Hawkeye State on the same weekend the former President Donald Trump appeared in Mason City.

DeSantis, appearing in Cedar Rapids, accusing Trump of not following through on his campaign promises while he was President.

“He had four years in office. All you have to do was sit down at the oval office,” DeSantis said. “There’s a lot of reasons why he should not be the nominee going forward.”

Meanwhile — in North Liberty, IA — Haley addressed the recent attacks against her by Trump, and added on to DeSantis’ criticism.

“I have seen all the commercials that you have seen. I have read all the things that they’re saying,” Haley said. “God bless President Trump, he’s been on a temper tantrum every day about me.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently leads all Republicans, polling at 61%, with DeSantis and Haley battling for second place, polling at 12 and 11% respectively.

GOP candidates will have one more chance to sway voters ahead of the Iowa caucus, with Des Moines hosting the final GOP debate before the big day. As with the previous debates, President Trump is not expected to attend.