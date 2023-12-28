Teen accused of fracturing man’s skull with golf club sentenced to probation; men charged in same incident to be sentenced in 2024

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea teenager accused of fracturing a man’s skull with a golf club was sentenced to two years of supervised probation Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Alexis Mae Truesdell, 19, pleaded guilty to one charge of 2nd-degree rioting with a dangerous weapon in November, in exchange for the dismissal of a 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm charge.

Truesdell was accused of bashing a man in the head during a multi-person assault in the Albert Lea “North Lot” in February of this year.

Spencer Adam Edwards / Freeborn County Jail Roster

A second defendant in the case, Spencer Adam Edwards, also pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree rioting.

Edwards was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28, but failed to appear in Freeborn County Court and was re-arrested on a warrant in mid-December.

His sentencing was rescheduled for Feb. 2, 2024.

Sheppherd Lawrence Robins-Priestly / Freeborn County Jail Roster

A third defendant, Sheppherd Lawrence Robins-Priestly, was accused of 3rd-degree rioting in the February incident after the victim told law enforcement Robins-Priestly had hit him from behind.

The victim claimed that he was fighting off Robins-Priestly when Truesdell hit him with the golf club.

Robins-Priestly, 32, pleaded guilty in October and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5.